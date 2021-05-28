Cancel
Taunton, MA

Cannabis Control Commission approves first marijuana delivery license in state

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 17 days ago
TAUNTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission [CCC] approved the state’s first marijuana delivery license on Friday, authorizing the Taunton-based Freshly Baked Company to deliver marijuana.

Freshly Baked can begin delivering their product as of June 1, the commission said.

“Freshly Baked Company is a Social Equity Program Participant and Veteran-Owned Microbusiness with a Delivery Endorsement, and is the first licensee to receive authorization to start conducting delivery service in the Commonwealth,” the CCC said on Twitter Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

