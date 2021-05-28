Cannabis Control Commission approves first marijuana delivery license in state

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission [CCC] approved the state’s first marijuana delivery license on Friday, authorizing the Taunton-based Freshly Baked Company to deliver marijuana.

Freshly Baked can begin delivering their product as of June 1, the commission said.

“Freshly Baked Company is a Social Equity Program Participant and Veteran-Owned Microbusiness with a Delivery Endorsement, and is the first licensee to receive authorization to start conducting delivery service in the Commonwealth,” the CCC said on Twitter Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group