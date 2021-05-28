WWE returns to Southwest Florida this summer

Eva Marie's return opponent on Monday Night Raw tonight will be Naomi, WWE announced this afternoon. Marie signed to return to WWE in September 2020. Marie, 36, initially signed with the company in 2013 to take part in the first season of Total Divas. During a WWE Where Are They Now? segment that aired on the WWE Network, Marie recounted that WWE was developing the reality series and she was invited to a meeting, although she wasn’t told what it was for. At the end of the meeting, she was told that if she was picked, her life could be changing in the next 72 hours. That was a Friday. On Saturday, she was told that she got the job and was getting on a plane to Wrestlemania.