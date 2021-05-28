WWE returns to Southwest Florida this summer

ESPN announced the award categories and nominations for the 2021 ESPY Awards on Wednesday and confirmed that WWE will once again take part in the ceremony with the Best WWE Moment award. The promotion became part of the ceremony back in 2019 with Roman Reigns taking home the first award for making his triumphant comeback from his battle with leukemia. WWE announced via a press release, "The Best WWE Moment category is returning to the ESPYS in 2021, and the WWE Universe will have their say in the winner. The 2021 ESPYS presented by Captial One will take place July 10, 2021 on ABC. Roman Reigns took home the Best WWE Moment Award in 2019 for his inspirational return to Raw after announcing his leukemia was in remission. The Universal Champion is nominated again this year along with 15 other unforgettable moments from the past year."