In an interview with Real 92.3, Quavo revealed that he and Pop Smoke had a very special relationship leading up to his death. “That was important, know what I’m saying,” he said when asked how important It was for Pop and Juice WRLD to appear on Culture III. “I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, we had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important. We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there. Rest in Peace to my dawg Pop, we just made so much good music. Us on a New York drill beat is just like, magic.” Pop appeared on Culture III’s “Light It Up.”