A little over a year ago people began swarming to the parks and trails as an outlet to enjoy being outside and seeing something other than the same four walls. Parks and trails have always been popular in Owatonna, but 2020 saw record numbers. About a year ago, we tried something new: offering individuals and families an opportunity to take a Park Clean-Up Kit for a week. The Clean-Up Kit was very popular, and most kits were checked out every week. We were thrilled at the turnout and how passionate our residents were about helping keep our parks clean! Thank you to everyone who participated in our first year!