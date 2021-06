The fight in the holdout states to thwart Medicaid expansion — or the mere threat of it — has reached a new low. Forget the “no” votes in state legislatures year after year that keep poor Americans from getting health care. Forget the specious arguments made by hostile legislators that the federal government will stop paying its share of Medicaid costs, leaving states holding the bag. Forget the 400-plus studies from think tanks and academics on the obvious benefits of medical care for all. Forget the voters in the holdout states who have approved expansion by way of ballot initiatives.