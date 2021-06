GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual flag raising ceremony took place at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery today to remember those who gave their lives for our country. They hope in honor of the holiday, this will be a sign of unity, and honor those who have fought. Memorial Day Weekend services looked a bit different this year than they did in 2020 as Mesa County veterans gathered to remember fallen heroes. Typically there would be a full community ceremony but due to Covid that was postponed this year. Other traditions such as laying wreaths and posting colors still took place. The flag was briskly raised to the peak and remained there for an instant before it was slowly lowered to the half-staff position, where it remained until noon. Then the flag is briskly hoisted to the peak again, where “Old Glory” remains until sunset.