How to Conserve Water in Your Garden

Early spring, my husband flies east to help his mother tend her perennial garden. At age 95, she no longer is in sun-hat and trousers patting dirt and potting plants. She watches, encourages, smiles, and sometimes directs – still the master gardener of her own blossoms. Her garden blooms as if to balance out the time in our lives when leaves drop away. For most of us, our digging began young. The sandbox was our peaceful play. I remember my father saying, “You digging for China, honey?” I always wondered which he meant, “China” or “china?” I just knew they both were far, far away. The healing benefits of sand play therapy for children have been documented for decades. As spring nudges out its predecessor, the snowy and cold pandemic, our gardens are beginning to flourish — a healing magical sandbox that has no bounds from one neighbor to the next. And even if we are without a garden, there is always one nearby to dazzle us.