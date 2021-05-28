How to Conserve Water in Your Garden
Gardening has become a popular hobby, especially as more people have had to stay at home and find ways to keep themselves occupied. A new garden can bring a lot of joy, but it has to be maintained, which includes a lot of watering if you only use a hose. To help keep the bills down, there are many ways you can conserve water in your garden, and implement eco-friendly tactics, to boot. This article will go over some of the best ways to do just that.www.doityourself.com