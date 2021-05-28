Cancel
Prince Harry addresses mental health problems and confronts the Royal Family on his new show with Oprah

By Kristina Ivanova
iheartintelligence.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry claimed that the Royal Family feels “shame” when facing mental health issues and is “incredibly good at covering it up.”. The Duke of Sussex said the Royal Family feels ashamed when confronted about mental health struggles, but they are “incredibly good at covering it up,” on his new Apple TV+ show, where he works together with Oprah Winfrey.

iheartintelligence.com
