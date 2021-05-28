How did Tim Tebow look in his first Jaguars practice? 'Awkward,' says Urban Meyer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Unfortunately that big crashing sound you might have heard over the weekend was that of the Gator Softball team’s season coming to a sudden and rather sad ending as the Gators were knocked off at home in a Super Regional, sending Georgia to the College World Series and the Gators to wondering what went wrong. First, give credit to Georgia; they hit well and certainly pitched it well, shutting the Gators out on two consecutive days. So what happened to Florida? Gator coach Tim Walton said after the games that he felt the offense just never really hit its stride, never really hit its full potential and I couldn’t agree more. The offense was inconsistent and spotty all year long and in the end, that cost the Gators dearly. For most other schools, getting to a Super Regional is a successful season, and you have to give credit to this team for getting that far; but the sudden and abrupt way things ended is a tough pill to swallow for a very successful program.