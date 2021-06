Direct primary care (DPC) means that there is a direct relationship between the doctor and the patient. There is no insurance interference or government interference to mess things up. In a DPC, the patient pays a small monthly membership fee to the doctor for a defined set of services. By removing the middleman, the doctor is free to spend much more time with the patient and offer more services and value to the patient. For the price of a monthly cellphone service, a DPC doctor is able to provide care that is head and shoulders above others.