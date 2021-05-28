Bristol Hospital serves as movie set for upcoming film titled "Call Jane"

BRISTOL -- Bristol Hospital turned the clocks back Thursday night as a film crew came in to shoot a scene in an upcoming movie entitled “Call Jane.”. The film, which features stars like Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks and Kate Mara, takes place in the late 1960s and centers on a character who, as she faces a life-threatening pregnancy, finds an underground network of women who facilitate safe abortions. Her experience inspires her along with another character in the pre-Roe v Wade era to expand the network to provide safe abortions for all women who need them, regardless of their ability to pay.