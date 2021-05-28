Cancel
USPS announces stamp, postal rate increases this summer as part of DeJoy's 10-year plan

By Sam Cohen
WKBW-TV
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Postal Service on Friday announced they are moving forward with postal rate changes later this summer, sending the price of a first-class stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents. The increases are part of “Delivering for America,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to get the struggling...

www.wkbw.com
