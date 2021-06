Specialists from the University of North Carolina were able to neutralize the coronavirus thanks to special nano traps. The mechanism of infection with SARS-CoV-2 works as follows: with the help of a spike protein, the virus clings to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) on the cell surface and penetrates it. To deceive him, the experts made particles from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) with the same ACE2 receptors. These particles become multiple false targets for the coronavirus, preventing it from infecting the body and multiplying in it.