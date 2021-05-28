Chelsea Handler's Net Worth May Surprise You

American comedian and talk show host, Chelsea Handler has been hosting shows for over a decade, making people laugh. In the early 2000s, Handler appeared in a bunch of small-time shows for a few years like "Spy TV," "My Wife and Kids," and "The Practice," as noted by her IMDb page. She finally got her own show in 2006, "The Chelsea Handler Show," which lasted about two seasons before getting canceled. But that didn't stop her at all. From 2007 to 2014, she got another late-night talk show, "Chelsea Lately." Then in 2016, she released a docu-series, "Chelsea Does," and a Netflix show, "Chelsea." In recent years, she's produced a few TV projects, and she wrote her TV special "Evolution."