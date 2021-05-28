Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chelsea Handler's Net Worth May Surprise You

By Delilah Gray
thelist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican comedian and talk show host, Chelsea Handler has been hosting shows for over a decade, making people laugh. In the early 2000s, Handler appeared in a bunch of small-time shows for a few years like "Spy TV," "My Wife and Kids," and "The Practice," as noted by her IMDb page. She finally got her own show in 2006, "The Chelsea Handler Show," which lasted about two seasons before getting canceled. But that didn't stop her at all. From 2007 to 2014, she got another late-night talk show, "Chelsea Lately." Then in 2016, she released a docu-series, "Chelsea Does," and a Netflix show, "Chelsea." In recent years, she's produced a few TV projects, and she wrote her TV special "Evolution."

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Handler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Lately#Chelsea Does#American#Lgbtqia#The Washington Post#Celebrity Net Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsgranthshala.com

What Is Johnny Knoxville’s Net Worth?

By now, most people know about the MTV TV series (and later, the movies) donkey and its key members are Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Jason Acuna, Dave England and Chris Pontius. Stars like Knoxville took the industry by storm with their daring (but decidedly retarded) stunts and pranks.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Jedediah Bila’s net worth?

FORMER Fox journalist Jedediah Bila announced in May that she was leaving her post on Fox and Friends. She had been with the network since 2013 and was named the permanent co-host of Fox and Friends six years later. What is Jedediah Bila's net worth?. Jedediah Bila has an estimated...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

What is Jennifer Aniston’s net worth?

JENNIFER Aniston has become a household name after her rise to stardom in the '90s. The Friends alum, Aniston, 52, rose to fame because of the New York City-based sitcom and hasn't slowed down. What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth?. As of 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the Friends...
TV & Videosscoopzone24.com

How much is the heartthrob from Netflix’s Crash Landing on You Hyun Bin’s Net Worth

The 38-year-old South Korean heartthrob continues to steal hearts left, right and centre with his sparkling and boyish charm. Born as Kim Tae-pyung on September 25, 1982, this actor has known for his drama series and portrayal of a romantic man that draws in viewers across the world who swoon for his acting skills. What makes him even better is his evergreen appeal. Even after being 38 he still being cast as the main protagonist of K-Dramas with romantic affiliations. And with all fangirl obsession comes a flow of money right into his pockets.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

The Truth About Gabby Barrett’s Net Worth

Country music star Gabby Barrett is the icon fans don't want to miss out on when talking about the talent show American Idol. Many singers who have appeared on the show have done well despite not winning. American Idol has produced some of the most famous celebrities we have today,...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Here's How Rich Michael Bolton Is

Michael Bolton rose to fame in the '80s after releasing several hit songs and albums. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 75 million records over the course of his career. Bolton will be co-hosting ABC's "Celebrity Dating Game" with Zooey Deschanel. Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton rose to fame after releasing several...
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Who Is Your Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host So Far? (POLL)

The new year has been one big Jeopardy! audition as guest host after guest host stands where Alex Trebek once did. Filling the shoes of the beloved host is no easy task, but some have risen to the challenge better than others. Viewers have shared their opinions each couple of weeks to weigh in on how the latest guest is doing as opposed to previous guests.
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Valerie Bertinelli To Star Opposite Demi Lovato In NBC Comedy ‘Hungry’

Valerie Bertinelli (Hot in Cleveland) is making her return to scripted television with starring opposite Demi Lovato (Camp Rock) in the upcoming comedy pilot at NBC entitled Hungry, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows two friends who attend a food issues support group. Hungry, written and executive produced...
TV SeriesGamespot

Peacock's Girls5Eva Renewed For Season 2

Peacock comedy Girls5eva, about a one-hit wonder '90s group getting a career resurgence, has been renewed for Season 2 according to a tweet from the streaming service. In a video accompanying the announcement, the group jokes they're "officially two-hit wonders." The series, created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The...
TV Serieswtnzfox43.com

Best sitcoms of the 2000s

TV from the ‘00s is making a comeback. We’ve seen this with the craze surrounding HBO Max’s long-awaited “Friends” reunion; with Hulu announcing its “How I Met Your Mother” sequel, the not very originally titled “How I Met Your Father”; and with Peacock debuting extended cuts of episodes of “The Office” on its streaming platform. It seems, two decades later, we aren’t quite ready to give up the stories that dominated our screens way back when.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

‘Godmama’ Jen Aniston Celebrates Courteney Cox’s Daughter’s 17th Birthday

Greatest godmother! Jennifer Aniston sweetly celebrated her goddaughter Coco’s 17th birthday on Sunday, June 13. “Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious!” the Friends alum, 52, captioned a throwback Instagram Story photo with Courteney Cox’s teen. The Los Angeles native used emojis to caption a second shot of herself and Cox, 56, posing beside the sleepy little one.