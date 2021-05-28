Cancel
Simon Cowell's Net Worth May Surprise You

By Preston Smith
thelist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell is a staple name in the entertainment industry, being known judging singing competition series such as "American Idol" and "The X Factor" alongside the variety competition series "America's Got Talent." Through all of these series, Cowell has gained a massive amount of wealth. Per Wealthy Gorilla, Cowell is...

The boss is back! The AGT judges and host sit down to talk about the upcoming season of AGT. Don't miss the premiere of America's Got Talent on June 1. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub. » America's Got Talent Premieres Tuesday, June...
(JTA) – Simon Cowell, a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has canceled his appearance on the popular show’s Israeli counterpart, “X Factor.” A source close to Cowell confirmed that “Simon won’t be going to Israel after all,” The Jewish News of London reported Tuesday. The report did not indicate why the British music impresario nixed plans to participate in the show later this year, or whether it was connected to the 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that ended with a ceasefire on May 21. “For a number of reasons he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now,” said the source, who was not named. “Of course he is bitterly disappointed – but it was a decision he had to take.” Cowell is Christian, but his late father, Eric, was Jewish, as is his current partner, Lauren Silverman, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child.
Simon Cowell was overcome with emotion on America's Got Talent after giving the Golden Buzzer to a deserving act. On Tuesday, Cowell, 61, pushed the coveted button for Jane, the Zanesville, Ohio, native who performs under the name Nightbirde. For her audition, the singer, 30, gave a standout performance with her original song "It's OK," which is about the past year in her life amid her fight with cancer.
Simon Cowell has pulled out of the upcoming season of X Factor Israel. The British producer and reality TV personality, who currently appears as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent, was set to appear as a judge on the upcoming season of the competition series. After rumors surfaced last week that Cowell was considering exiting, Reshet, the Israeli company that produces X Factor locally, confirmed Cowell canceled his appearance.
Spoilers ahead for the second episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. After the previous season of America's Got Talent ran into some obstacles that saw Brandon Leake take the top prize with no studio audience and no Simon Cowell, Season 16 is more or less back to business as usual. Cowell had to leave Season 15 early after breaking his back in an electric bike accident, and although AGT made up for his absence with some fantastic guest judges, it just felt strange that he wasn't around. But now he's back, and Howie Mandel was inspired by an incredible unicycle act to roast his fellow judge.
Simon Cowell put quite a scare into the public when he broke his back after falling off his electric bike at the end of last summer. The music producer and TV personality was quickly rushed to the hospital and eventually had a five-hour surgery that involved him having fusions and a metal rod inserted into his back. While many were worried about him for a while, Cowell has since recovered and is about to make his return to America’s Got Talent. The reality TV judge originally had another gig lined up as well, but it now seems he’s decided to opt out of it.
Simon Cowell is selling his "haunted" mansion. The 61-year-old music mogul only bought the seven-bed property in South West London in 2018 and was recently granted planning permission to carry out renovations but he has now changed his mind and is putting it on the market. A source told The...
Canada’s Got Talent will return after 10 years off the air. The famous ‘Got Talent’ format aired just one season in Canada before it was denied a second season. Simon Cowell has called the show’s revival an “amazing experience” and “opportunity.”. HOWIE MANDEL THROWS SHADE AT SIMON COWELL’S ELECTRIC BIKE...
We all know what it's like when your pals are taking a group selfie and you're not exactly picture-ready. The same thing seems to have happened to music mogul and America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell - and the result is hilarious. A behind-the-scenes snap from the upcoming 16th season...
Simon Cowell is planning a Las Vegas show based on 'America's Got Talent'. The 61-year-old star has reportedly penned a deal worth £10 million a year with the Luxor Hotel for an upcoming residency featuring the winner from this year's series of 'AGT', along with other performers. According to the...