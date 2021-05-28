Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Big Video Game Leaks Like 'Far Cry 6' Are Nearly Impossible To Stop

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 17 days ago

Big games beget big leaks, especially this time of year when the gaming industry's porous promotional machinery is revving up for the E3 trade show. From a report:. It happened again Thursday when eight minutes of Ubisoft's upcoming "Far Cry 6" leaked online, a day before it was supposed to appear. It was deleted in minutes, but thousands still saw it. Big video game leaks are nearly impossible to stop. Companies have tried many things to tighten the pipes, including blacklisting press outlets and suing leakers. But the more prominent the upcoming game, the more people involved, and the higher the public curiosity, the more likely the leak.

games.slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Video Game#Gaming#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Far Cry 6 Is Cutting This Fan Favorite Feature

Ubisoft recently revealed gameplay footage of "Far Cry 6," the latest entry in its long-running open-world series, and from its breathtaking Carribean setting to its creative firearms and cast of quirky characters, the action-packed franchise has never looked so killer. But, while these brief glimpses have surely whetted fans' corrupt government-overthrowing appetites, a recent AMA with the game's developers has shed a bit more light on the title — and not all of it is good news. Specifically, the "Far Cry 6" devs have removed a long-time feature from the latest entry: Arcade mode and its accompanying map editor.
Video GamesGamespot

Far Cry VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch Trailer

Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is a location-based virtual-reality experience that will take players back to Far Cry 3’s tropical Rook Islands, where they’ll be reunited with maniacal villain Vaas and his pirates. Developed in partnership with Zero Latency, the experience will push players to work together to get off the island fast - while being hunted for sport.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Here’s A Look At Far Cry 6’s Map, And It’s A Big One

Far Cry 6 had its gameplay reveal late last week, leaving fans understandably hungry for more. While we won't have to wait too long until its October release date, that hasn't stopped the community digging for more information, with a brief look at the game's map being one of the things discovered.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Far Cry 6 Won’t be a Cyberpunk-Like Mess on PS4/XB1, Footage to be Shown Pre-Launch

Today most major games are promoted using PC or next-gen console footage, but publishers are still sneaking those PS4 and Xbox One versions out, and following the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, there’s reason to be concerned about how these last-gen versions will perform. Well, in a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle, Ubisoft Toronto’s David Grivel did his best to assure fans that they won’t be neglecting the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Far Cry 6.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Ubisoft’s ‘Far Cry’ Gets Its Own Free-Roam VR Game

Fight your way through the dense jungles of Rook Islands while being hunted by an army of blood-thirsty henchmen in this location-based VR experience. Location-based VR specialists Zero Latency VR today announced a partnership with Ubisoft to bring the incredibly-popular first-person shooter franchise Far Cry to life in VR for the first time.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and other big reveals for E3 2021

It seems that Square Enix isn’t alone in announcing its plans for E3 2021 today, as Ubisoft has also revealed what it’s doing for the show. Unsurprisingly, Ubisoft will be hosting an Ubisoft Forward livestream for E3 2021, and today, the company detailed not only when the livestream will be taking place, but also what games will be on display.
Video Gamesbyteside.com

Zero Latency launches its Far Cry experience

Zero Latency, the Australian multiplayer virtual reality arcade experience, has now officially launched its Far Cry VR experience. It’s the first partnership with a major franchise and sends players to a tropical island for their VR gaming session. You can book your experience via the Zero Latency website at its...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Everyone’s replaying Far Cry games following Far Cry 6’s reveal, just not the original

Just last week Ubisoft gave us our first proper look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay and a lot of new details, such as how players can command a tiny dachshund in a wheelchair to bite an enemy’s scrotum off. Following this big reveal it seems fans are in the mood to play some of the best FPS games around again, as Steam player counts have spiked for all the Far Cry games… with the exception of the original game, it seems.
Video GamesPolygon

Far Cry 6 writer: Yeah, our game is political

Far Cry 6’s story is unequivocally “political,” the game’s narrative director says. It’s a pivot from the previous stance Ubisoft developers have claimed in seeking to avoid controversy leading up to their AAA game launches. “Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be,” Navid Khavari said...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 Without Map Editor and Far Cry Arcade Mode

Developers at Ubisoft have announced that Far Cry 6 won't enable us to create custom maps. We have bad news for Far Cry Arcade fans. It turns out that Far Cry 6 will not feature a map editor. The information was revealed by the developers while answering fan questions during an AMA session on Reddit.
Video Gamesattractionsmagazine.com

Zero Latency launches ‘Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity’ free-roaming VR game

Zero Latency gaming venue’s “Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity” free-roam experience immerses players in the madness of a tropical vacation-gone-wrong, as the solitude of the Rook Islands become a hunting ground, with you and your comrades as prey. Zero Latency free-roam entertainment network joined forces with Ubisoft, creators of...