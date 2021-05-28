7 Best Mouse and Keyboard Adapters

Looking forward to trying them out as they look great and the unit price is appealing as well. ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the newest additions to its award-winning keyboard lineup – Magma and Pyro – are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.ROCCAT.com. The Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard’s fully illuminated top plate brilliantly showcases ROCCAT’s innovative AIMO RGB lighting technology. The Magma’s attractive $59.99 MSRP also makes it the best choice for new gamers and anyone looking to add a unique RGB experience to their desktop. Additionally, mechanical switch enthusiasts on the lookout for a new keyboard will love the Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, which is one of the most-feature packed mechanical gaming keyboards available for a $99.99 MSRP Medium’s Alex Rowe notes, “The Pyro has every feature you need in a mechanical gaming keyboard at a great price,” and Gaming Trend gave the Pyro a 90/100 review score, adding, “The ROCCAT Pyro is one of the best keyboards I’ve ever used.”