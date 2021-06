Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards signed a new law on Tuesday that eliminates prison time for the possession of modest amounts of marijuana. The new law is the latest move away from Louisiana’s traditionally strict stance on the drug. The bill makes the possession of 14 grams or less a misdemeanor in all cases and limits the fine for possession to $100 with no jail time. This is significantly smaller than the current Louisiana law, which imposes criminal penalties upon the first conviction of possession of 14 grams or less, a fine of up to $300, and imprisonment for 15 days.