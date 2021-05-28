Russian Hackers Hit The U.S. Yet Again — A Security Expert Details How To Respond

NPR's Ailsa Chang chats with Chris Painter, an expert in cybersecurity, about Russia's recent hack into an email account for the U.S. Agency for International Development. Another Russian hack of the U.S. government by a group that may have already broken into government systems, which raises the question, why does this keep happening? Earlier today, Microsoft announced that hackers linked to Russian intelligence infiltrated an email account at the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID. The hackers then used that account to target as many as 150 other government, development and human rights organizations globally. Chris Painter is president of the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise and joins us now. Welcome.