Bangladesh has already surprised the world by emerging as the paragon of socio-economic prosperity and we definitely need to maintain the trend of such tremendous progress. For Bangladesh, the vital point at this moment is to adopt and apply smart diplomacy, which will only uphold our national interest. We do not have any reason to unnecessarily meddle into issues that neither will benefit us nor will make us important to the international community. We need to abandon the decade-old wrong practice of mixing emotion in our diplomatic approach. We need to identify our own interests above anything else and should not put ourselves into unwarranted jeopardy by taking foolish steps.