Franky Monet Explains Reason For Signing With WWE, Talks Decision To Use Different Ring Name

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Franky Monet discussed her reason for signing with WWE, changing her ring name, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Franky Monet on the reason she signed with WWE after leaving Impact Wrestling: “As much as people can say whatever they want, the WWE is the WWE. It’s the number one sports entertainment company in the entire world and it’s where you want to be. It’s where the lights are the brightest and you’ll be seen by so many more people and faces,” she said. “The talent is unbelievable too, so I knew this is where I was meant to be. Is it? Is it not? Is it time to hang it up? Is it time to push harder? Especially in 2020, there were so many moments for me where I didn’t know what was going to happen. I love professional wrestling so much that I just couldn’t let this fire that was lit in me so many years ago die without trying to get to the be-all, end-all in WWE.