Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Franky Monet Explains Reason For Signing With WWE, Talks Decision To Use Different Ring Name

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with talkSPORT, Franky Monet discussed her reason for signing with WWE, changing her ring name, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Franky Monet on the reason she signed with WWE after leaving Impact Wrestling: “As much as people can say whatever they want, the WWE is the WWE. It’s the number one sports entertainment company in the entire world and it’s where you want to be. It’s where the lights are the brightest and you’ll be seen by so many more people and faces,” she said. “The talent is unbelievable too, so I knew this is where I was meant to be. Is it? Is it not? Is it time to hang it up? Is it time to push harder? Especially in 2020, there were so many moments for me where I didn’t know what was going to happen. I love professional wrestling so much that I just couldn’t let this fire that was lit in me so many years ago die without trying to get to the be-all, end-all in WWE.

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
John
Person
Triple H
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Sports#Combat#French#Nxt#The Usa Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Country
Switzerland
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

Is WWE Bringing Back the King of the Ring Tournament?

WWE held its most recent King of the Ring tournament in mid-2019, crowning Baron Corbin as King Corbin, defeating Chad Gable at the end of a 16-man bracket. Corbin has used the royal gimmick ever since, though Shinsuke Nakamura has recently made a habit out of stealing his crown over on Friday Night SmackDown and Xavier Woods has been campaigning for another tournament for years. This has led to speculation that another tournament might be on the way, which both Corbin and Adam Pearce addressed on Wednesday.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Files Two New Trademarks On In-Ring Names

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On June 8, 2021, WWE filed to trademark the ring names of Grayson Waller and Amari Miller with the USPTO. Mark For: GRAYSON WALLER/AMARI MILLER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Sheamus Talks WWE Morale Following Releases

In the last several months WWE has released several talents, leading to speculation that morale in the locker room is low. In an interview with Vibe and Wrestling, WWE United States Champion Sheamus disagreed that morale had lowered following the releases. He also stated the best thing for talent following the releases was to move forward.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Signs With NJPW

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Rosser and NJPW announced today that he has signed an exclusive agreement with the promotion. Rosser took to Twitter to comment on his new contract. “I’m excited to officially announce I’ve signed W/ NJPW!...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Dolph Ziggler Posts Surprising AJ Lee Photo

Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter recently to praise his time with AJ Lee. Ziggler couldn’t just stop at a few compliments, no, he really went all out to show his appreciation…Dominik Mysterio ‘Can’t Wrestle’ WWE Match. Dolph Ziggler stated the following on Twitter about the photo: “This pic rocks for...
NFLwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Talks Having “A True Competition” With WWE

AEW President Tony Khan stopped by WFAN’s Moose and Maggie show this morning to reveal AEW would be coming to the Tri State area twice in September. The first show will take place in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 15, while the second will be the AEW Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE King Of The Ring Possibly Returning Soon?

There is new speculation on WWE possibly bringing back the King of the Ring tournament this year after comments made by Adam Pearce, Xavier Woods, and King Baron Corbin. Corbin appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning for an interview as he prepares to put his crown on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Kayla Braxton brought up how Xavier Woods is interested in becoming King of the Ring, something he has talked about as a career goal in media interviews for several years now. Corbin was asked if this is the first time since becoming King of the Ring that he’s felt real heat of being on the throne.
WWEfighterfans.com

Aleister Black Talks Biggest Issues With WWE Creative

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black recently spoke to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast. The former NXT Champion discussed a number of topics during the show, including the big issues with WWE creatively. “The issue is, there is not a focus on the people around the main people being...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT News – Franky Monet Defeats Elektra Lopez, Another Battery Vignette

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Franky Monet defeated Elektra Lopez to pick up her second win on the black & yellow brand. Lopez is Karissa Rivera, the daughter of former WWE enhancement talent Steve King. She signed with WWE back in February and was part of the same class that included Monet as well as LA Knight, Bronson Rechsteiner, Gigi Dolin, and others.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Real Fight’ With Jey Uso Leaks

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEjioforme.com

Name in a new ring that may have been revealed for Viperniven – WWE Sports

Eva Marie returned in RAW last Monday night to face Naomi in a singles action, but NXT UK star Piper Niven took part in the match on behalf of Eva Marie. Quickly annihilated Naomi. Despite Piper Niven winning the match, Eva Marie still announced herself as a winner and was embraced by Niven to celebrate her victory, but Eva was not so interested in Niven. It was.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.