This article contains explicit and disturbing accounts. Reader discretion is advised. I feel my heart thrashing in my chest. I’ve interviewed plenty of people for my podcast, and yet I’m nervous. Pamela is a friend, but this topic is different. What if I unwittingly say something insensitive? I reassure her that we can stop at any time and edit out any parts that make her uncomfortable. I put on my headphones and click the video button on my screen. As the ring-chime begins, I take a deep breath and begin.