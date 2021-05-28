Cancel
The Mental Health Burden Of Sports Press Conferences After Losing

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 18 days ago

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Rod Benson, retired basketball player and columnist for SFGATE, about the mental health of athletes and the future of sports press conferences. Kicking a person while they're down - that's how tennis pro Naomi Osaka describes the experience of a postgame press conference after a loss. And so she's announced that she won't be doing any press conferences during the French Open, despite financial penalties that could run in the tens of thousands as a result. Osaka, recently listed as the 15th highest-paid athlete in the world, can afford to foot those bills. But her emphasis on mental health and backing away from these press events has sparked a big conversation in sports.

