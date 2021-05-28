Cancel
Public Health

Thousands In India Infected By Rare 'Black Fungus' With 50% Mortality Rate

By Lauren Frayer
NPR
 18 days ago

Thousands of Indians recovering from COVID-19 have come down with a rare fungal infection that's killing 50% of its victims. Doctors have had to remove patients' eyes and jawbones to save them. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. India has been battling the world's biggest and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. On top of that,...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID treatment guidelines could be contributing to rise in black fungus in India

One of the more recent and worrying consequences of COVID-19 in India is the emergence of mucormycosis and other fungal co-infections. Media reports use black, white and yellow fungus to refer to mucormycosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis and cryptococcosis. Together, they are referred to as invasive fungal infections, and they usually infect people with an impaired immune system, or with damaged tissue.
Healththekashmirimages.com

Govt allocates additional vials of black fungus medicine to states, UTs

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: The government on Monday allocated an additional 1,06,300 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used to treat black fungus infection, to states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said. Amphotericin-B is used...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Delhi reports 1,044 black fungus cases, 89 deaths so far

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 1,044 cases of black fungus also known as Mucormycosis have been reported in Delhi with 92 recoveries and 89 deaths registered so far, said State Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. The number of active cases of black fungus infection stands...
Advocacysouthasiamonitor.org

Indo-Arab Helping Hands raises awareness about black fungus

Indo-Arab Helping Hands (IAHH), a group of Indian professionals working in Saudi Arabia who earned appreciation for their work with Covid relief in India, has now come forward to raise awareness about the post-Covid fungal infection Mucormycosis or black fungus, which has taken a toll of dozens of lives in India.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

MP: 32 die of black fungus at Indore hospital in 20 days

Indore: As many as 32 patients have died of mucormycosis in the last 20 days at a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, an official said on Wednesday. Of late, several cases of mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, a serious infection, have been found in people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

'White fungus': Drug-resistant fungal infections pose threat to India patients

In May, a middle-aged-man suffering from Covid-19 was admitted in an intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. As his condition deteriorated, the patient was put on a ventilator. He was administered steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients. But experts say the drug also reduces immunity and pushes up blood sugar levels in patients.
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

India eases lockdown as coronavirus infections dip

Mumbai and Delhi along with several other regions in India will see some relaxation of lockdown restrictions from Monday as the number of new coronavirus infections fell to a near two-month low after a deadly second wave of the. pandemic. Delhi, which has been under a lockdown since April 19,...
Public Healthnewsatw.com

India coronavirus: The patients battling deadly black fungus

The rising number of mucormycosis or black fungus cases has alarmed experts in India. This has happened even as the country fight s a deadly wave of the Covid pandemic. Many states have declared the disease an epidemic. They are also reporting a severe shortage of drugs that are used to treat black fungus.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

First case of Black Fungus detected at SKIMS: Officials

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The doctors at the premiere health care institution of Kashmir, SK Institute of Medical Sciences, have detected the first post Covid-19 case having Mucormycosis infection popularly known as Black Fungus, officials said here on Saturday.
EconomyNature.com

Critical supply chains for mitigating PM emission-related mortalities in India

Air pollution and its health-related effects are a major concern globally, and many people die from air pollution-related diseases each year. This study employed a structural path analysis combined with a health impact inventory database analysis to estimate the number of consumption-based PM2.5 emission-related deaths attributed to India’s power supply sector. We identified critical supply chain paths for direct (production) electricity use and indirect (consumption) use. We also considered both domestic and foreign final demand and its effect on PM2.5 emission-related deaths. Several conclusions could be drawn from our results. First, the effect of indirect electricity usage on PM2.5 emission-related deaths is approximately four times larger than that for direct usage. Second, a large percentage of pollution-related deaths can be attributed to India’s domestic final demand usage; however, electricity usage in the intermediate and final demand sectors is inextricably linked. Third, foreign final demand sectors from the Middle East, the USA, and China contribute indirectly toward PM2.5 emission-related deaths, specifically in the rice export supply chain. The results show that the Indian government should implement urgent measures to curb electricity use in rice supply chains in order to reduce the number of PM2.5 emission-related deaths.
Healthnewsverses.com

Nepal experiences first ‘black fungus’ loss of life

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported its first loss of life from mucormycosis or “black fungus”, the extremely lethal an infection affecting hundreds of COVID-19 sufferers in neighbouring India. Well being ministry spokesman Krishna Prasad Poudel informed AFP that there at the moment are at the very least ten instances in Nepal,...
Healthtelugubulletin.com

India records over 2,100 deaths due to Black Fungus

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) In the last three weeks, the mortality rate of 50% in Black fungus or mucormycosis cases has grown over 150 percent in recovering Covid-19 patients in the country.
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

India and Pakistan face a deluge of COVID patients struggling with mysterious black fungus infections. What’s its origin? Are other countries threatened?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. About 12,000 cases of a condition known as “black fungus” have been reported in India, mostly in patients recovering from Covid-19. This severe infection is normally very rare...