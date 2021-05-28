Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland County, WI

Freeze Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
County
Iron County, WI
County
Douglas County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
City
Bayfield, WI
County
Ashland County, WI
County
Bayfield County, WI
County
Sawyer County, WI
City
Burnett, WI
City
Washburn, WI
County
Burnett County, WI
City
Ashland, WI
County
Price County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Trump compares Giuliani to Eliot Ness, rips NY decision

Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the decision by a New York court to suspend his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani 's license to practice law in the state, calling the former mayor "the Eliot Ness of his generation." The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court announced earlier...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will now last through July under the new order, which is expected to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Biden administration to evacuate Afghans who helped US l Serious differences remain between US and Iran on nuclear talks l US, Turkish officials meet to discuss security plans for Afghan airport

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Biden administration is preparing to move Afghan interpreters and others who assisted American...