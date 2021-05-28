Special Weather Statement issued for Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Swain A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL SWAIN COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Robbinsville, or over Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, moving east at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Fontana Lake, Smoky Mountains-Deep Creek, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Clingmans Dome, Fontana Village, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, Deals Gap, Tapoco and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.