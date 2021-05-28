Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swain County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Swain by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Swain A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL SWAIN COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Robbinsville, or over Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, moving east at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Fontana Lake, Smoky Mountains-Deep Creek, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Clingmans Dome, Fontana Village, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, Deals Gap, Tapoco and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tapoco, NC
City
East Lake, NC
City
Fontana Village, NC
County
Swain County, NC
City
Robbinsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Outdoor Furniture#Smoky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Trump compares Giuliani to Eliot Ness, rips NY decision

Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the decision by a New York court to suspend his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani 's license to practice law in the state, calling the former mayor "the Eliot Ness of his generation." The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court announced earlier...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will now last through July under the new order, which is expected to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Biden administration to evacuate Afghans who helped US l Serious differences remain between US and Iran on nuclear talks l US, Turkish officials meet to discuss security plans for Afghan airport

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Biden administration is preparing to move Afghan interpreters and others who assisted American...