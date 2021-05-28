Frost Advisory issued for Crow Wing, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Koochiching, North Itasca, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin and South Aitkin Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake and, Big Sandy Lake areas and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.