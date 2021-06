Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!. This heat wave has us feeling like we're broiling under the sun, a la Desert Land of Super Mario Bros 3. But after losing out on an entire summer to the pandemic (and then some), we'd rather just grin and bear it and sweat it out. A new bombshell, however, has us worried about lathering up our most prominent (and precious) organ: high levels of Benzene have recently been detected in scores of sunscreens. What is Benzene exactly and what does it do on a cellular level to our bodies? And of course, the age-old debate: chemical or mineral? What, if any, is the consensus here?