San Jose, CA

Hundreds gather to mourn the nine lives lost in VTA rail yard shooting

By Grace Hase
milpitasbeat.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were more than just names. To the hundreds who gathered in front of San Jose City Hall Thursday evening, the nine Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority workers who were killed in what has become the Bay Area’s deadliest mass shooting were family members, friends, colleagues, and essential workers. “These...

milpitasbeat.com
