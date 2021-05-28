Cancel
Bitcoin Slumps as Traders Brace for a Volatile Long Weekend

By Lynn Thomasson
Bloomberg
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow us @crypto for our full coverage. Bitcoin slumped 7% to near $35,500, recalling levels seen in the crypto meltdown last week as traders brace for fresh volatility over the long weekend. Prices across digital tokens took a hit as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a growing list...

www.bloomberg.com
Reuters

Brace for huge oil volatility, U.S. trading group says

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices are likely to be extremely volatile in the next few years, driven by supply constraints rather than demand as financing for new production evaporates in favour of renewables, U.S.-based Castleton Commodities International said. "You could see spikes to even higher than $100 a...
Marketsoverpassesforamerica.com

SEC Delays Ruling on Bitcoin ETF in Blow to Crypto Traders

(Bloomberg) — U.S. regulators have as soon as once more punted their determination on whether or not to approve a Bitcoin ETF. The Securities and Exchange Commission stated in a Wednesday regulatory submitting that it’ll search extra public remark on a proposal to record a product on Cboe Global Markets Inc. It’s not the primary time this yr that the SEC has delayed giving a solution to the legions of crypto advocates pushing for a means to commerce the most important cryptocurrency in an exchange-traded fund format.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Steadies After Losing ‘Mojo’ as Fed Set to Trim Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after capping the biggest drop in five months as the Federal Reserve sped up its expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labor market and heightened concerns over inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference Wednesday that officials would begin a discussion...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Are the Dollar’s FOMC Gains Sustainable?

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled an earlier interest rate hike. Thirteen out of eighteen policymakers now see as many as two rate hikes by the end of 2023. In March, only seven members saw a move in 2023 with the majority looking for rates to remain unchanged into 2024. This dramatic shift in expectations was motivated by stronger than expected growth and inflation. The improvements in the U.S. economy have clearly convinced policymakers that “inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect,” according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Growth and inflation forecasts were raised for 2021 and 2023. The most dramatic change was in their estimates for core PCE, which was raised by a full percentage point to 3.4% for 2021.
BusinessShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to fall after FOMC comments

London stocks were set for a weaker open on Thursday as investors mull the latest comments from the US Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 was called to open down 30 points at 7,155. Oanda market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "The Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting held a nasty surprise for investors;...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Fed: “Here We Come, Ready to Taper”, bond yields soar

Hawkish Surprise Boosts USD; Majors, EMS, Asians Slump. Summary: While the Federal Reserve kept its Fed Funds rate unchanged (0-0.25%) and maintained its monthly QE taper, projections pointed to a clear hawkish shift. The dot plot (a quarterly chart summarizing the outlook for the Fed Funds rate over the next 3 years) saw officials increasing rates at least twice in 2023. In his speech following the FOMC decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remarked “inflation has increased notably in recent months.” The Fed’s Q4 year-on-year GDP forecast for 2021 was revised higher to 7% from 6.5%. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield soaring to 1.579% at the close of trading, up 9 basis points (1.49%). Two-year US Treasuries climbed to 0.20% from 0.16%. Short speculative US Dollar bets (long Currencies) raced for the exits which resulted in a 0.8% lift in the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) to 91.25 from 90.50 yesterday. The Euro slumped from its 1.2125 open yesterday to close at 1.2006, just above the critical 1.20 level, and a loss of 0.96%. Sterling was last at 1.3997 (1.4080) with Brexit jitters adding weight to the British currency. The Australian Dollar fell further from its 0.7685 open to close at a 2-month low at 0.7615. USD/JPY extended it rally to finish at 110.65 (110.05). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback climbed 0.62% to 1.2265 (1.2188). The Greenback gained most versus the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rocketed to 6.4385 at the New York close (6.4065 yesterday) and 6.3870 last Friday. The USD/SGD pair gained 0.65% to 1.3358 (1.3275). Wall Street stocks fell after the Fed boosted its outlook. The DOW lost 0.75% to 34,037 (34,300) while the S&P 500 slipped to 4,224 (4,247). Other global bond yields were steady. German’s 10-year Bund yield eased 2 basis points to -0.25% while the UK’s 10-year Gilt rate was last at 0.74% from 0.76%.
Reuters

Yuan eases to 3-week low after Fed takes more hawkish outlook

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday to a more-than-three-week low against a broadly stronger dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish outlook. The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two months versus major peers after the Fed brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. The firmer dollar pressured the yuan's official guidance rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4298 per dollar, 220 pips or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4078, the weakest since May 24. Several traders and analysts said the official fixing came in much weaker than their forecasts. Thursday's midpoint was 67 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4231. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3977 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4258, the softest level since May 24. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4220, 251 pips weaker than the previous late session close. "I think the central bank is comfortable with the cross rate trading at current levels," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, maintaining his view the yuan would be trading at around 6.45 by the end of the month. Cheung added that the central bank had warned the market multiple times of a possible rebound in the dollar and a corresponding retreat in the yuan. China FX Market Self-Regulatory Framework said in a statement late on Wednesday that companies should be on guard against the risks of yuan depreciation. Factors that may trigger yuan depreciation include the Fed exiting from its quantitative easing, and a robust U.S. economic recovery boosting the dollar. The CFETS index, measuring the yuan's strength against the currencies of its major trading partners, rose to 98.07 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on official. Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as the ceiling for the index, which officially publishes on a weekly and monthly basis. A too high reading could suggest China might be suffering a trade disadvantage against its peers. Meanwhile, a trader at a Chinese bank said some corporate clients converted dollar earnings during the morning to take advantage of the weaker yuan, whioch helped limit the Chinese currency's decline. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.397 from the previous close of 91.406, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.426 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4298 6.4078 -0.34% Spot yuan 6.422 6.3969 -0.39% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.66% Spot change since 2005 28.88% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.1 97.88 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.397 91.406 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.426 -0.06% * Offshore 6.5909 -2.44% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Reuters

JGB yields rise as Fed signals higher rates

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes earlier than expected. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point...
Stocksactionforex.com

The Dollar Index Increased Significantly After The Fed’s Economic Forecasts Yesterday

The US stock indices fell sharply following the Fed’s statements yesterday. What happened? For now, the Federal Reserve maintained all stimulus programs and left interest rates unchanged. But the inflation outlook was changed from “temporary” to “stable,” followed by the increase (from 2.4% to 3.4% annually), which triggered a sharp sell-off in the market. At the Fed press conference, Jerome Powell said that the Fed is ready to change its monetary policy any minute if the situation changes. First of all, the discussion is about a possible cut of the QE program at the next Fed meeting, as the Fed officials expect stronger employment reports during summer. The interest rate is planned to increase no earlier than in 2023. Amid this news, the entire stock market has shifted into the red zone. This does not mean that the uptrend in the indices is over. The monetary policy remains the same until August, so after the correction, analysts expect the growth of quotes on the indices.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Copper hits 7-week low as funds, traders cut long positions

LONDON (June 15): Copper prices slid to seven-week lows on Tuesday as traders and funds cut bets on higher prices due to growing nervousness that top consumer China would soon move to curb further price rises. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 4.3% at US$9,540 a tonne...
Marketsu.today

Legendary Trader John Bollinger Claims $50,000 Is Bitcoin's Next Target

In a recent tweet, prominent trader John Bollinger claims that $50,000 is Bitcoin’s “first real target.”. The creator of the Bollinger Bands volatility indicator believes that the bottom is already in for the flagship cryptocurrency. Earlier today, Bitcoin hit $41,341, its highest level since May 21. Despite logging its third-biggest...
Reuters

Yuan inches up as markets await Fed policy decision, commentary

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stuck to the sidelines, awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on its policy trajectory. The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies as investors wondered if the Fed might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation. Any changes to the Fed's rhetoric could bring more volatility to major currencies, equities and bond markets as many economies are still struggling to recover from pandemic-induced slumps. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week low of 6.4078 per dollar, 8 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.407. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4040 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4039 at midday, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The onshore spot yuan swung in an extremely thin range of less than 30 pips in the morning session, reflecting caution ahead of the Fed's decision later in the day (1800 GMT) and Chair Jerome Powell's news conference (1830 GMT) Some analysts and market participants said that even if some U.S. economic data were not solid enough to force the Fed to start tapering any time soon, they could affirm a recovery in the world's largest economy was on track, which could alleviate upward pressure on the yuan. "If U.S. and Europe recover their production, it would imply less demand for some Chinese goods. A moderation in China's export growth and smaller trade balances may ease some CNY's appreciation pressure," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai. Sun expects a smaller chance of sustained one-way appreciation of the yuan in coming months. The yuan's strong rally to three-year highs against the dollar in May prompted a flurry of warnings from policymakers about speculative bets on the currency, prompting a slight pullback and more cautious trade. Separately, Guan Tao, a former senior official at China's foreign exchange regulator, warned that long-term appreciation in the yuan could have a large negative impact on China's economy even if there was no substantial effect on the country's exports in the short-term. By midday, the global dollar index stayed flat at 90.533 from the previous close of 90.533, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4048 per dollar. The yuan market at 0419 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4078 6.407 -0.01% Spot yuan 6.4039 6.407 0.05% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.94% Spot change since 2005 29.24% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.82 97.76 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.533 90.533 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4048 -0.01% * Offshore 6.5631 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
IBTimes

European And US Stocks Hesitant Before Fed Rate Call

European and US stock markets marked time on Wednesday as investors brace for fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve on its stimulus policy. London stocks added 0.2 percent, trimming earlier gains that saw it hit a post-pandemic high on news of soaring UK inflation. The pound rose as a...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Australian dollar slips on dovish RBA

The Australian dollar has posted considerable losses on Tuesday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7681, down 0.39% on the day. The Australian dollar headed lower on Tuesday, in response to the RBA minutes from the policy meeting earlier in June. The minutes were decidedly dovish, as the RBA pledged its commitment to maintain interest rates close to zero for some time yet. Australia’s economy has recovered well, and the RBA is projecting that inflation in 2021 will rise above 3%. This is above the bank’s inflation target of 2-3%, but the bank has poured cold water on any speculation that high inflation will translate into tighter policy. Borrowing a page from the Federal Reserve’s playbook, the RBA says that it expects the surge in inflation to be temporary and expects inflation to quickly fall below its target.