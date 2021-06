As President Biden began his first trip abroad since taking office, the Pew Research Center released a report last week documenting the "dramatic" improvements in the United States' international stature following the Democrat's inauguration. With Biden in the White House -- and with Donald Trump out of it -- global confidence in the presidency has soared; the U.S. is now more respected; and people abroad have greater confidence that the U.S. can be counted on to do the right thing.