Gas Price

Business Report: New tax credit program, end of PPE discount, gas prices rise

By Rhonda Schaffler
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 17 days ago
New NJ tax credit program provides opportunities for smaller businesses to participate. Will New Jersey’s latest tax credit program for businesses create new jobs? That’s the goal of the Emerge program, which is part of the multibillion-dollar New Jersey Economic Recovery Act that became law earlier this year. NJ Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan says companies are eligible for tax credits if they add or retain jobs. This program replaces the old Grow NJ program, which was criticized for, among other things, focusing too much on big corporations. The new program provides opportunities for smaller businesses to participate.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

