Business Report: New tax credit program, end of PPE discount, gas prices rise

Residents will be protected from shut-offs through mid-March 2022. Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday ending the moratorium on utility shut-offs as of July 1. But that doesn’t mean overdue bills must be paid right away, nor will shut-offs occur. The order creates a grace period, giving customers time to enroll in payment assistance plans. The governor says the grace period will end on Dec. 31, but then the annual winter moratorium on shut-offs will begin, which means residents will be protected from shut-offs through mid-March of 2022. Some of the federal COVID-19 relief funds the state received may be used to help the hundreds of thousands of residents who are unable to pay their bills.