Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association. Despite advances in prevention and therapy, cardiovascular diseases are still one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Scientists have only recently begun to understand the key role of alternative splicing - the "stitching together" of messenger RNA during gene transcription - in cardiovascular diseases. The Leducq Foundation is providing 7 million U.S. dollars over the next five years to support the Cardiac Splicing as a Therapeutic Target (CASTT) project, which is comprised of six European and U.S. researchers. They will focus on examining the regulation and disease relevance of alternative splicing in different types of heart cells.