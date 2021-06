When you think of cybercrime, you most likely picture a computer geek, in distressed jeans and a hoodie, in a dark corner, operating somewhere deep in the confines of the dark web. Reality check -this stereotype is long gone! Cybercrime has not only evolved in these aspects but has also kept up with respect to who it targets, and how. Cybercriminals have now turned their gaze to more valuable and gullible targets, steadily making way into a daily (even hourly) ritual of our day – social media.