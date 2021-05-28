Question of the Day – How are you Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend?

I want to tell you guys how I spent Memorial Day weekend. I've gotten to a point in all these old photos I'm actually able to clean up and get a little better detail on photos that include the late 1800s through Daddy's stint in Agra India, WWII. One in particular grabbed my heart. She was a B-24 bomber and her name was Rowdy Anne. Risque for the times and she wore knee high cowboy boots with spurs. I decided to google for more information. Dad was an airplane mechanic so he saw some pretty damaged planes. When I googled, up pops the obituary for Luther Bailey, a 5'5" turret gunner who was in 50 missions. He always pined for a picture of a particular plane. They had to abort the mission due to battery malfunction. By the way if aborted that doesn't count as a mission. Apparently someone took pictures of the crew in front of the nose of the plane. Yep, Rowdy Anne. I missed him by 2 years and he missed 100 years on this Earth by a couple of months. If you look for his name I can't tell you how enjoyable the article was. Yes it was his obituary but it included an interview with his North Carolina representative for the Library of Congress Veteran's Project. He was 80 then and the detail of his recollections were incredible. He was proud of his service but more than that he was grateful for the GI bill that paid his way through college. He finished early and at the top of his class. Degrees in education. He taught and then rose to Superintendent in several rural North Carolina schools. They said his co-workers and students loved him and he was particularly fond of the outcasts or the kids who he knew had a hard time. He was quick to recognize, because he once was one of them. I found his daughter and I'm sending the original picture to her. She said her daddy told her they were so poor they didn't have shoes. In the winter when his mama would send him out early mornings to milk or gather eggs, he'd go put his feet in the fresh cowshit to warm his feet. One heck of a well lived life I'd say. Just wish I'd started this picture project sooner.