Why Adrian Grenier Feels "Totally at Peace" After Leaving Hollywood For a Farm in Texas
Adrian Grenier has traded the big city lights for a life of solitude and introspection. It's been six years since the The Devil Wears Prada actor starred in a blockbuster movie, nor has he taken on a lead role in a major TV show since 2011. Instead, the 44-year-old star has focused on building out his farm in Austin, Tex., according to a new interview with Austin Life magazine.