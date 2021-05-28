Why Adrian Grenier Feels "Totally at Peace" After Leaving Hollywood For a Farm in Texas

HELLO AMERICA!—Many actors and Hollywood’s pasture of fans are not unhappy with the scheduling of many of their favorite shows and films on the tube during COVID-19. I had many of them admit that the old shows on every creative level were better written and performed as well. For example, watching an old “Steve Allen Show,” “Johnny Carson” or a “Desi Arnez” and “Lucy Show,” “Alfred Hitchcock” mystery or “I Love A Mystery” makes your evening worthwhile of TV viewing. I am also turned off with many of the young writers looming over the industry who have exploded into the industry from UCLA, USC and colleges in the area. When I attended two of those institutions, many of the film writing classes stemmed from one of the studios, men and women who were responsible for some of the greatest film stories ever.