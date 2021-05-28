Cancel
Texas State

Why Adrian Grenier Feels "Totally at Peace" After Leaving Hollywood For a Farm in Texas

Cover picture for the articleWatch: John Krasinski's Seen "Devil Wears Prada" How Many Times?!. Adrian Grenier has traded the big city lights for a life of solitude and introspection. It's been six years since the The Devil Wears Prada actor starred in a blockbuster movie, nor has he taken on a lead role in a major TV show since 2011. Instead, the 44-year-old star has focused on building out his farm in Austin, Tex., according to a new interview with Austin Life magazine.

