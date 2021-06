BioWare released Mass Effect Legendary Edition– a complete remaster of the three main Mass Effect games- a few weeks ago and the remastered titles have been a big success for the company. With the Mass Effect remastered trilogy doing so well, it’s impossible to avoid questions surrounding BioWare’s other successful franchise: Dragon Age. The Dragon Age series also has three games to its name, coming out in 2009, 2011, and 2014 respectively, and- much like Mass Effect– there is another game in the works at the moment. Let’s take a look at some key points to bring to the discussion when considering the possibility of a remaster of the Dragon Age series.