Former Byron golf course controller sentenced to prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department this morning identified the man who was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 48-year-old Joseph Rodriguez of Rochester was hit by a pickup truck just before 10:30 Saturday night in the 2400 block of 20th Street Southeast. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and told officers that Rodriguez suddenly appeared in front of him on the roadway and he could not stop in time to avoid hitting him.