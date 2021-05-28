Former Byron golf course controller sentenced to prison
The former controller for Somerby Golf Course in Byron charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from the club was sentenced Friday afternoon to less than 4 years in state prison. Gordon Craig Perkins, 64, pleaded guilty in April to four counts of theft by swindle. He was sentenced Friday afternoon in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Joseph Chase to 45 months in state prison. Minnesota sentencing guidelines say two-thirds of a prison sentence must be served in custody while the remaining third may be served on supervision.www.postbulletin.com