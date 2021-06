The Cavs believe rebuilds take four years to get back to the playoffs. Welp, it’s now year four. The Cavs have run out of time and excuses. There are talks and feelings inside the Cavaliers headquarters that full rebuilds can take four to five years to come to fruition. At least that’s what we’re told the franchise believes. There seems to be some truth with that, if you trust the source the Cavaliers beat writers use.