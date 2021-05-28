3 Charged in Florida to Connecticut Gun Trafficking Scheme

Cancel
Three Charged in Florida to Connecticut Gun Trafficking Scheme. (STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, today announced that ERIC WOODIE, 30, of New Britain; DOMINIC COLON-BROWN, 27, of Farmington; and JULIAN JUDGE, 22, of New Britain, have been charged federally with trafficking firearms that were stolen in Florida to Connecticut.

