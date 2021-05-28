Incredible darts finish sees commentator lose his voice

Wayne Mardle was forced to pull out of the final (PA Wire)

Sky Sports darts commentator Wayne Mardle was forced to miss Premier League finals night after losing his voice due to overexuberance.

The flamboyant former player did the damage when attempting to describe Jose de Sousa’s outrageous triple double 20 checkout of 120 against Nathan Aspinall on Thursday.

Calling the action Mardle screamed, before losing his voice: “He’s not. He’s not. Oh he’s not. Oh stop it! Oh stop it! Stop it right now! I’ve gone, I’ve gone!”

Mardle revealed his unfortunate absence on Twitter, saying: “Unfortunately, due to Jose De Sousa being a complete madman I’ve lost my voice. ( hurrah I hear you say ).

“Hitting 3 double tops made me over do it! It’s all his fault! I’m now only able to watch from home rather than be involved in Finals night. Enjoy the show! #STOPIT.”

He added: “I even find ways of not making the Premier League Finals night even when not playing. I’m consistent mind. Hahahaha.”