With new campuses approved, Google may lead the post-pandemic return to the office in Silicon Valley

It is difficult today to use a search engine without clicking on the Google browser. Created by the duo Sergey Brin and Larry Page in the 90s, the now multinational firm is undisputed of our era. A real research tool and a loyal friend of users looking for information, the American company Google has nevertheless managed to find its way into various sectors of activity such as smartphones or connected objects. The telephony market is very tough, however, the company continues to enter it. How has Google been able to diversify its industry so much, what are the firm’s objectives? A file from MeilleurMobile.