Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

With new campuses approved, Google may lead the post-pandemic return to the office in Silicon Valley

By Wikipedia
hoodline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat will Silicon Valley’s post-pandemic office landscape look like? Will occupancy return to pre-pandemic levels, or has the workforce become accustomed to remote, commute-less working? A recent announcement by Google — who just received approval by the city of San Jose to expand their facilities in the downtown area — has announced plans to return to "campus-focused" employment, and may serve as an example of the "hybrid-approach" of returning to the office.

hoodline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Affordable Housing#Google Ceo#Googlers#The San Jose City Council#Cnbc#Adobe#Zoom#North Bayshore Precise#The Los Altos Town Crier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Google
Related
Businesstechgig.com

TCS employees to return to the office post-pandemic

More than 24,400 employees of TCS were tested COVID positive earlier but the tech giant is planning to return to the office post-pandemic. Here is everything to know about. (TCS) is all set to bring employees back to the office once the pandemic is over. The Chairman of. TCS. ,...
BusinessBloomberg

Billionaire Peter Thiel Backs $100 Million Nordic Tech Fund

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel is backing a new $100 million fund by Sno Ventures to invest in Nordic technology startups. The Oslo-based venture-capital firm is starting a new fund to invest in early stage, high-growth technology companies, with Thiel joining as an investor and strategic partner. Sno is also expanding into Sweden and Denmark, it said on Tuesday.
Businessmorns.ca

Canadian tech companies face U.S. hiring spree

Jack Newton has big plans for the next two years. His Burnaby, B.C., legal technology company Clio is generating enough business to add 250 staff to the 600-person work force by the end of the year, and in 2022, he hopes to be employing at least 1,000 people. But there’s...
Businesstechnewstube.com

Microsoft's Smith Says Secret Subpoenas Hurt US Tech Companies

Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith criticized secret data subpoenas sent by the government to cloud providers like his company and Apple, saying gag orders on requests for personal information undermine freedoms and are hurting U.S. technology companies in Europe. From a report: Last week…
Technologyinsideradio.com

Broadcast Radio Initiative Seeks Fair Representation As Part of Google's In-Dash Platform.

Concerned that broadcast radio is appropriately represented as automobile equipment manufacturers expand their use of Google's Android Automotive infotainment system, and that some adaptations may not be in their best interests – especially with companies like Google and Apple well positioned to help choose software interfaces that will end up in the dash – an initiative by NAB PILOT, Xperi AutoStage and several U.S. and international radio broadcast organizations including iHeartMedia and the BBC aims to make sure the system provides the best digital and analog radio experience possible, according to RadioWorld.
Businessdebatepost.com

Google: the multi-faceted multinational

It is difficult today to use a search engine without clicking on the Google browser. Created by the duo Sergey Brin and Larry Page in the 90s, the now multinational firm is undisputed of our era. A real research tool and a loyal friend of users looking for information, the American company Google has nevertheless managed to find its way into various sectors of activity such as smartphones or connected objects. The telephony market is very tough, however, the company continues to enter it. How has Google been able to diversify its industry so much, what are the firm’s objectives? A file from MeilleurMobile.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Amazon Web Services launches space tech accelerator

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched an accelerator to support innovative startups working with space-related technologies or data. The AWS Space Accelerator is a four-week support programme that will provide technical, business and mentoring resources to startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry.
Business9to5Mac

Tim Cook emphasizes Apple’s new privacy features to European users

CEO Tim Cook has highlighted Apple’s new privacy features to European users, with a new video on the Apple UK YouTube channel (embedded below). Cook tops and tails a six-minute video, which mostly comprises privacy-related clips from WWDC …. Apple likely chose to speak specifically to European users given the...
Congress & Courtskelo.com

Top senator fears Big Tech at home as Alexa, Nest dominate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress takes up the issue on Tuesday of yet another area where big tech firms — in this case, Amazon.com and Alphabet’s Google — dominate, this time in smart home devices where they battle smaller companies like speaker maker Sonos Inc. The hearing takes place...
Internettheedgemarkets.com

Facebook should be broken up, Silicon Valley democrat says

(June 15): California Democrat Ro Khanna wants Facebook Inc to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp — two of its biggest deals in the past decade — as he called for more aggressive antitrust enforcement and privacy regulations. “It seems to me we would be better off if they...
Congress & CourtsThe Verge

Tech antitrust pioneer Lina Khan confirmed as FTC commissioner

The Senate confirmed Lina Khan as commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission Tuesday, by a vote of 69-28. First nominated in March, Khan will give Democrats a majority on the commission, filling a vacancy left by Republican appointee Joseph Simons who resigned in January. Khan’s appointment signals an increased focus...
Businesstechinvestornews.com

New Antitrust Bills Target Apple, Google, And Other Big Tech Companies

There are now five new antitrust bills targeting Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. This news comes from Engadget. According to them, the House introduced these five new bills on June 11. The point of the new bills will be to step up antitrust enforcement against tech giants. By limiting the companies’ ability to acquire new [...]
Businessnewpaper24.com

Google dangles paid improve to companies utilizing Gmail addresses – NEWPAPER24

Google dangles paid improve to companies utilizing Gmail addresses. Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Monday unveiled an possibility for small companies to improve their Gmail accounts for better calendaring, video chat and e-mail e-newsletter functionalities. Google Workspace Particular person, which begins at $7.99 month-to-month together with a short lived $2 low...
Stocksoverpassesforamerica.com

Google Stock: A Tale of Two Share Classes (GOOG, GOOGL)

There are two ticker symbols for Alphabet Inc. on the NASDAQ inventory change: GOOG and GOOGL. There’s little worth distinction between the 2 – as of June 11, 2021, it was $2,513.93 versus $2,430, respectively—nonetheless, what offers?. The brief reply is a stock split, however an extended reply is an...
Technologynewpaper24.com

Contained in the battle to reclaim AI from Massive Tech’s management – NEWPAPER24

Contained in the battle to reclaim AI from Massive Tech’s management. Among the many world’s richest and strongest corporations, Google, Fb, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple have made AI core elements of their enterprise. Advances during the last decade, notably in an AI method referred to as deep studying, have allowed them to observe customers’ habits; suggest information, info, and merchandise to them; and most of all, goal them with adverts. Final yr Google’s promoting equipment generated over $140 billion in income. Fb’s generated $84 billion.