With new campuses approved, Google may lead the post-pandemic return to the office in Silicon Valley
What will Silicon Valley’s post-pandemic office landscape look like? Will occupancy return to pre-pandemic levels, or has the workforce become accustomed to remote, commute-less working? A recent announcement by Google — who just received approval by the city of San Jose to expand their facilities in the downtown area — has announced plans to return to "campus-focused" employment, and may serve as an example of the "hybrid-approach" of returning to the office.hoodline.com