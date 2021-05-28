Titusville: Craig Gorycki Convicted Of Attempting To Entice

ROYALTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s bestiality law has only been around for two years, and now a Magoffin County man has been charged under it. Willy Wireman, 35, of Royalton, was arrested last week and charged with sexual crimes against animals. He was arrested after a neighbor complained about him allegedly committing bestiality with his dog, and a police officer responding to the complaint allegedly caught him in the act.