Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Titusville: Craig Gorycki Convicted Of Attempting To Entice

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal Jury Convicts Titusville Man, Michael Craig Gorycki Of Attempting To Entice And Meet A 13-Year-Old Child To Engage In Sexual Activity. Orlando, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces that a federal jury has found Michael Craig Gorycki (50, Titusville) guilty of attempted enticement of a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual activity. Gorycki faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison and a potential lifetime term of supervised release. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 12, 2021. Gorycki has been detained since his arrest on August 7, 2020.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Attorneys#Child Exploitation#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Man convicted of attempting to run over police officer resentenced

SUNBURY — A former Shamokin man who pleaded guilty to attempting to run over a Sunbury police officer in June 2013 was resentenced in Northumberland County Court on Thursday for violating the terms of his probation. Naheem Reams, 25, absconded from a halfway house in Harrisburg and has been living...
Sex CrimesNew York Post

Ex-Marine gets 30 years for prostituting hundreds of women

A former Marine convicted of pimping out hundreds of women — including some he plied with drugs — over nearly two decades has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Jesse Gabriel Marks, 38, was sentenced May 7 after pleading guilty in September to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced earlier this month.
Saint Marys, PABradford Era

St. Marys man with prior murder conviction arrested for attempted assault

A St. Marys man who shot a Kersey man to death in 1994 has been arraigned for allegedly threatening to shoot a Ridgway woman last month. Mustafa Skendo Hitaj, 44, of 644 Pontzer Ave., is charged with attempted aggravated assault with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; possession of a firearm prohibited, a second-degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
Brentwood, NYNewsday

Leader of Brentwood's MS-13 clique sentenced to 25 years in prison

A federal judge Tuesday sentenced the leader of Brentwood's MS-13 clique to 25 years in prison, telling the defendant who admitted to racketeering, three attempted murders and a drug conspiracy he was "not beyond redemption" but the sentence had to reflect his actions. "This type of conduct terrorizes not just...
Exeter, CAPosted by
FOX26

Third strike Exeter man convicted of attempted murder

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) - The Tulare County Superior Court found 46-year-old Jimmy Reed guilty of assault, domestic violence, attempted criminal threats, and attempted murder Thursday, May 27. A number of the charges have been enhanced considering he caused great bodily injury. According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, Reed...
Wythe County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Wythe woman convicted of attempted murder in shooting

Tammy Hounshell’s attraction was almost fatal. In a more than two-hour Wythe County Circuit Court trial on Wednesday, the prosecution said the 49-year-old Wytheville resident was out for revenge in December 2019 when she tried to gun down her former lover at a Max Meadows area construction site. Hounshell, though,...
Kentucky Statemountain-topmedia.com

Magoffin man charged under Kentucky’s bestiality law

ROYALTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s bestiality law has only been around for two years, and now a Magoffin County man has been charged under it. Willy Wireman, 35, of Royalton, was arrested last week and charged with sexual crimes against animals. He was arrested after a neighbor complained about him allegedly committing bestiality with his dog, and a police officer responding to the complaint allegedly caught him in the act.
Public Safetystjohnsource.com

St. Croix Man Convicted of Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine

After a week-long trial, St. Croix federal jury on Friday convicted Crucian Keithley Parris, age 33, of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced in a news release issued Tuesday. According to court documents and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Supreme Court limits prosecutors' use of anti-hacking law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday limited prosecutors' ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to rule 6-3 that prosecutors overreached when they used the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge a police sergeant who used a database he had access to for work for a non-work purpose.
Las Cruces, NMABQJournal

Widow sues State Police over officer’s slaying on I-10

The widow of a New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot during a traffic stop in February has filed a wrongful death lawsuit contending that her husband died because of the agency’s negligence. Gabriella Jarrott filed the lawsuit Friday in 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe on behalf of...
Sex CrimesTMZ.com

Danny Masterson Claims Leah Remini Threatened Prosecutors, LAPD

Danny Masterson claims Leah Remini was pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted in his rape case ... and threatened to put them on blast if they dropped the ball. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Masterson claims Leah's meddling in his case was so outrageous she had an LAPD detective named Becker, who allegedly moonlighted as her bodyguard, making calls about his rape case.