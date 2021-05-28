Titusville: Craig Gorycki Convicted Of Attempting To Entice
Federal Jury Convicts Titusville Man, Michael Craig Gorycki Of Attempting To Entice And Meet A 13-Year-Old Child To Engage In Sexual Activity. Orlando, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces that a federal jury has found Michael Craig Gorycki (50, Titusville) guilty of attempted enticement of a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual activity. Gorycki faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison and a potential lifetime term of supervised release. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 12, 2021. Gorycki has been detained since his arrest on August 7, 2020.stl.news