NDTX Round Up: May 21-27
SENTENCING – DIEGO GUTIERREZ PINALES. (STL.News) On May 24, Diego Gutierrez Pinales, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Pinales, a drug trafficking organizations source of supply, had 437 contacts via phone with a co-conspirator from December 2017 to March 2018. Based on law enforcement’s investigation, Pinales provided 10 kilograms of cocaine to the co-conspirator for further distribution. On one occasion, Pinales met the co-conspirator at a Dallas residence to sell two kilograms of cocaine for $29,000 each. The DEA conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Kull prosecuted the case.stl.news