SALISBURY — Two inmates on Thursday attempted to escape from the Rowan County Detention Center, but only made it to Fulton Street before being captured. Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Dillon Leon Thomas, 24, and Freddy Dewayne Gentry, 34, were inmate workers, or “trustees,” and lingered just inside of a roll-up at the entrance to the jail in downtown Salisbury. When the doors opened around 6 a.m. to let a delivery vehicle in, both men dashed out of the building and ran toward Fulton Street.