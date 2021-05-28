Why does my kid’s school need to know we are military?
Every year my kid's school asks me – multiple times – if we are military. It doesn't matter where we live, they always want to know … during registration, enrollment, and mid-semester! Why do they care? Why does it matter? Should I tell them? For the longest time, I answered "No," because I figured it was none of their business. It turns out I was WRONG! There are at least three reasons why schools ask for military affiliation.