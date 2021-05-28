Why does my kid’s school need to know we are military?

The most important thing to get all students to thrive in school is to have great teachers. A great teacher transforms lives and sets students on paths to success. I know we all can remember our favorite teachers from high school and think about how much they changed our lives. We became excited about a subject, felt believed in and maybe decided to follow in their footsteps. Every student deserves that sort of inspiration, and the only way to ensure we give that to every student is to have the best and most passionate teachers.