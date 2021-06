Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting challenges facing health care providers, compliance with fraud and abuse laws has not been waived. While some enforcement actions have been "paused" due to difficulties in conducting face-to-face interviews and convening grand juries, and the Government has temporarily "relaxed" certain regulatory restrictions to facilitate pandemic response efforts, there appears to be a recent increase in investigations, settlements and convictions. A few notable items from the past two months: