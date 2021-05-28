Cancel
Tim Tebow Shows off Massive Arms During Jaguars Practice, and Fans Lose It

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Tebow is officially an NFL tight end as he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the one thing that stood out is Tebow's arms, and fans have to lot to say about them. Despite not being with an NFL team since 2015 and not playing in an NFL game since 2012, Tebow has kept himself in shape. However, he knows that making the team is going to be an uphill battle.

