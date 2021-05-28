Cancel
Presidential Election

Joe Biden stakes out position against discriminatory abortion rule

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in nearly 30 years, a US president has released a budget that doesn’t ban federal funding for abortion. On Friday, Joe Biden released his full budget proposal for fiscal year 2022, and in keeping with his campaign promise on abortion access, Biden did not include the Hyde amendment, an annual budget rider that bans federal Medicaid money from being used for almost all abortions. (There are exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest or that would threaten the pregnant person’s life.)

www.theguardian.com
