TULSA, Okla. — It’s been 100 years since armed white men killed prosperous members of Tulsa’s Black community of Greenwood, called “Black Wall Street” at the time. Greenwood got the name by being one of the most prominent African American communities in the country at the time, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. It had more than 200 Black-owned businesses by 1921, as well as churches, schools and community organizations.